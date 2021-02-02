Black Joy Parade unveils treasure hunt through Oakland for Black History Month this year

WATCH: What is Black History Month, and why is it important?
Participants are invited to celebrate Black History Month by joining the Black Joy Treasure Hunt! Black Joy Parade Founder and CEO Elisha Greenwell joined ABC7 News to talk about how the colorful parade has shifted this year to comply with coronavirus safety precautions.
One goal is to get more people moving about and in a socially distant way. You'll explore Oakland neighborhoods and experience special moments of discovery within various communities.
The clues on website blackjoyparade.org will take you to important historic locations, a variety of Black-owned businesses and unique art galleries. Each clue drives to a different place that's a gem of Black culture in Oakland.
