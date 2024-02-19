Black Vines event in Oakland toasts to 13 years celebrating Black winemakers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The longest-standing Black wine festival in the country returns to Oakland for a 13th year with Black Vines 2024.

The annual event celebrating Black vinters and wineries, art, music and food is expected to be bigger than ever, said Black Vines founder Fern Stroud.

Stroud joined ABC7 News Anchor Julian Glover on ABC7@7 to discuss what to expect at this year's event.

Black Vines 2024 is Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 1-5 p.m. at the Bridge Yard in Oakland.

For tickets and information click here.

