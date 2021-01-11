ABC7, Red Cross partner to help bring awareness for need of blood donations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Blood is needed now more than ever. Join ABC7 and the American Red Cross to schedule a lifesaving donation.
Visit this page to make your appointment for the ABC7 Blood Drive on Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1663 Market Street in San Francisco. Enter sponsor code: ABC7 or your zip code or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule your visit.
Appointments are also available throughout the year at multiple locations around the Bay Area for your convenience.
Check the schedule here to find a date and time that works better for you. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.
ABC7 and the American Red Cross are partnering to urge Bay Area residents about the critical need for blood donations in January for National Blood Donor Month.
Blood donors can help those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 including sickle cell patients. Amid this coronavirus pandemic, the Red Cross has seen a significant decrease in African American and Latinx blood donors. Blood transfused to patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, must be matched very closely to reduce the risk of complications, and these patients are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a blood donor of the same race or similar ethnicity.
Sickle cell patients are at high risk of serious complications from coronavirus infection, and blood transfusion can be a lifesaving treatment for sickle cell patients.
Blood donors at the ABC7 Blood Drive can help those battling the coronavirus. Plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions to fight the virus. Hospital distributions of convalescent plasma have increased 250% in November compared to September as COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen.
Throughout the pandemic, even with stay-at-home orders, blood drives remain essential to ensuring the health of the community. California State Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris shared this message which can be viewed online:
Your blood donation this month could also get you tickets to attend the 2022 Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles! As a special thank you this month, those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* In addition, those who come to give Jan. 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
"Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus," said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. "With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter - a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need."
As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma - leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like "special teams" units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient's immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.
How those recovered from COVID-19 can help
There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help - through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Health emergencies don't pause for holidays, game days or a pandemic - blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness.
Blood donation safety precautions
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions- including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff - have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming Bay Area Red Cross blood donation opportunities (January 2021):
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Alameda
1/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Barnabas, 1400 Sixth Street
1/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Joseph High School - Notre Dame Hall, St. Joseph Basilica, on Lafayette St
1/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Alameda Peeps/Temple Israel of Alameda, Temple Israel of Alameda, 3183 Mecartney Rd
Castro Valley
1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Castro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 19230 Lake Chabot Road
Livermore
1/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue
1/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue
Newark
Fremont - Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard
SeeRedCrossBlood.org for hours
Oakland
Red Cross Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue
SeeRedCrossBlood.org for hours
Pleasanton
Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5880 W. Las Positas Boulevard, Suite 34
SeeRedCrossBlood.org for hours
1/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bay Club Pleasanton, 7090 Johnson Drive
_______________
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Brentwood
1/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Resurrection (Ministries) Lutheran Church, 1275 Fairview Avenue
1/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Golden Hills Community Church, 2401 Shady Willow Lane
1/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Brentwood, 2350 Jeffery Way
1/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic, 500 Fairview Avenue
Concord
1/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle
1/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord Elks Lodge, 3565 Clayton Rd
Danville
1/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blackhawk Country Club, 599 Blackhawk Club Rd
Lafayette
1/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation, 3491 Mt. Diablo Boulevard
1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Temple Isaiah, 945 Risa Rd.
Pleasant Hill
Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
SeeRedCrossBlood.org for hours
_______________
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Gilroy
1/28/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., LDS Gilroy, 7999 Miller Avenue
1/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 8455 Wren Ave
Morgan Hill
1/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., LDS Morgan Hill, 1790 E. Dunne Avenue
Mountain View
1/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Intersect at Mountain View Chinese Christian Church, 175 E. Dana Street
Palo Alto
1/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Palo Alto, 865 Stanford Avenue
San Jose
Red Cross San Jose Blood Donation Center, 2731 North First Street
SeeRedCrossBlood.org for hours
1/16/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Foxworthy Baptist Church, 1774 Foxworthy Avenue
Sunnyvale
1/30/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints- Sunnyvale, 771 W. Fremont Avenue
_______________
SAN BENITO COUNTY
Hollister
1/21/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1670 Cienega Rd
_______________
SAN FRANCISCO
San Francisco
1/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Room-Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue-2nd Floor
1/19/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bay Area Metro Center, 375 Beale Street
1/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Green Room-Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue-2nd Floor
_______________
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Foster City
1/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Foster City, 1000 Shell Blvd.
Half Moon Bay
1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ted Adcock Community Center, 535 Kelly Avenue
_______________
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Ben Lomond
1/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ben Lomond, 9545 Lovecreek Rd
Santa Cruz
1/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street
1/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk St.
Scotts Valley
1/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Philip's Episcopal Chruch, 5271 Scotts Valley Dr.
Watsonville
1/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pajaro Valley Health Trust Hall, 85 Nielson Street
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states(16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using Rapid Pass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visitredcross.orgorcruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
* Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available here.
** Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available here.
ABC7, Red Cross partner to help bring awareness for need of blood donations
AMERICAN RED CROSS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More