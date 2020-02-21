Real Estate

Atherton tops Bloomberg's list of richest places in US alongside other Bay Area cities

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Bloomberg has released its list of the richest cities in the U.S. and several Bay Area cities ranked in the top 10 spots.

The San Mateo County city of Atherton took the no. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row.

The city has an average income of $525,000 per year -- which makes a half-million dollar salary below average for the area.

Hillsborough ranked third on the list and Los Altos Hills took the no. 5 spot.

Both of those cities have an average income upward of $400,000.

Check out the full list of Bloomberg's richest cities in America here.
