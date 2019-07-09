Body of missing Oakland scientist found in cave in Greece

GREECE (KGO) -- The body of a missing American scientist from Oakland has been found. Molecular biologist Suzanne Eaton disappeared one week ago in Greece.Eaton was attending a conference on the Greek Island of Crete. Her body was discovered in a cave last night near a port where colleagues said she had gone for a run.Homicide detectives from Athens have been called in to investigate.Eaton leaves behind a husband and two sons.