Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video after suspect tried to run over deputy during patrol stop

EMBED </>More Videos

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office released bodycamera video Tuesday of an incident where a suspect tried to run down a deputy. (KGO)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has released body worn camera video of last week's officer involved shooting incident that left one of its deputies injured.

Jessica Lowe, 27, a resident of Santa Cruz County, has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor, including attempted murder of a peace officer. She remains in the hospital, as of Tuesday afternoon, but will be booked into jail upon being released.

VIDEO: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office released bodycamera video Tuesday of an incident where a suspect tried to run down a deputy.


Around 3:30 a.m., two Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies on patrol encountered Lowe, and a man (whose name has not been released), parked at the end of Ocean St. Extension and moving items between two vehicles. Deputies ran the plates and discovered one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen out of San Jose.

RELATED: Suspect shot, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Santa Cruz
EMBED More News Videos

One suspect was shot and a deputy injured during a confrontation early Friday morning on Ocean Street Extension.


The suspects were then detained in separate patrol cars, so deputies could determine who was driving which vehicle.

Sheriff Jim Hart told ABC7 News while deputies interviewed the male suspect, Lowe was able to slip out of her handcuffs, reach through a partially open window in the patrol car, and then opened the door.

Lowe then entered the driver's side of the patrol car, and without warning, drove the vehicle directly at one of the deputies, striking him, and damaging both patrol cars, according to Sheriff Hart.
The second deputy, August Waltrip, fired several rounds and hit Lowe with three bullets. CPR was administered on scene and she then was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. The body worn camera video shows Lowe attempted to accelerate the patrol vehicle at deputies multiple times in a short time span.

In recent months, the Sheriff's Office had been increasing its patrols in the area after getting complaints from neighbors about drug use, prostitution, and illegal dumping.

The unidentified deputy hit by Lowe is recovering, but is expected to be okay. His name is being withheld by the Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Hart says Deputy Waltrip is expected to return back to work next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingCHPshootingofficer injuredgun violenceinvestigationSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SCSO: Suspect tried to run over deputy during a patrol stop
Suspect shot, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Santa Cruz
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News