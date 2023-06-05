Sipping, singing, and soaking up the sun at BottleRock Napa Valley

BottleRock, located in the heart of Napa Valley, is your one stop destination for food, wine, music and memories.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- This past Memorial Day weekend marked the 10th anniversary of BottleRock Napa Valley.

"BottleRock is the best festival in the country. Not only is it the most amazing artists, but also incredible food. The wines all the best wines of Napa Valley," says co-owner of JaM Cellars, Michele Truchard.

Partner/COO Justin Dragoo adds, "It's the top chefs paired with some of the top music artists on our bill, and celebrities and athletes. So, it's really a fun, irreverent way to celebrate Napa Valley's love affair with food.

With its prime location in the heart of Napa, BottleRock is more than just a music festival. It is an immersive experience that brings together the best in music, food, and wine for an unforgettable weekend of fun and relaxation.

For those looking to elevate their BottleRock experience, there are also VIP experiences that offer exclusive access to premium amenities including premium food and drinks, comfortable lounging areas, and more.

"We pride ourselves on the general admission experience being better than most VIP experiences. But beyond that, we've got a Skydeck experience, which gets you elevated views and complimentary food and beverage," said Justin. "We also have a platinum experience, which allows you to meet the artist and be front row at every stage."

The attention to detail is seen in every aspect of the festival, translating to its growing success over the years.

"And it was amazing to see this thing grow from nothing into this. And the legacy is touched the 10th year so the legacy is here. And it really changed Napa into a music town, which it wasn't before."

No matter what your musical taste is, there is something for everyone. The festival brings together top artists such as this year's headliners - Post Malone, Lizzo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, amongst many more.

So, whether you're a wine connoisseur or just looking for a good time, BottleRock is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the best of Napa Valley.

"We work all year long to make sure we're providing the best experiences we can at the festivals we do. So, we like to go have fun at other people's events and we want people to have fun at our event. So the truth is it's a lot of work. It's a lot of detail but we're here to make sure the fans enjoy it."

For more information, visit here.