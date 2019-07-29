Boy, 3, shot in face on Chicago's far South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old boy has died after police discovered the child with a gun shot wound to the face in a far South Side home.

Chicago police responded to reports of a shooting at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the 9600 block of S. Escanaba Ave in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The child was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochild deathshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Band says gunshots rang out when they were on stage at Gilroy festival
Witness describes seeing man with firearm at Gilroy festival
Former Mount Tam student held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Westbound lanes on Bay Bridge reopen after police activity prompts closure
Show More
Weekend heat wave bakes Bay Area
Man accused of faking own death in Monterey County faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
More TOP STORIES News