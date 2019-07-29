Boy, 3, shot in face on Chicago's far South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A 3-year-old boy has died after police discovered the child with a gun shot wound to the face in a far South Side home.Chicago police responded to reports of a shooting at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the 9600 block of S. Escanaba Ave in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood. The child was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. No other details are known at this time.