Brisbane Fire: Voluntary evacuations lifted, fire 50 percent contained on San Bruno Mountain

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3-alarm brush fire burned at least 11 acres in Brisbane on San Bruno Mountain. It is 50 percent contained, according to the city of Brisbane.

The blaze started near a transmission line, but there is no word on how it originated. The fire is burning mainly grass and vegetation at this time.

Voluntary evacuations have been lifted for Firth Park on the streets of Humboldt, Kings, Margaret, Paul, and San Mateo.

Winds are gusting at about 24-35 mph in the area, according to Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

Cal Fire is battling the blaze with airdrops from planes and helicopters. Firefighters are fighting flames from trucks on the ground.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brisbanesan brunobrush firefirewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E power outage impacts 359K customers in Bay Area
PG&E Outages: 'If you still have power, you will not lose power'
PG&E power outage doesn't stop Santa Rosa hair salon
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
Moraga Fire: Residents evacuate during PG&E power shutoff
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages
Show More
Should you file a claim with PG&E?
VIDEO: String of car break-ins on same SF street
Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Onward'
Plea to protect PG&E workers goes viral
Middle school bullying case explodes on social media
More TOP STORIES News