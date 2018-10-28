Broken water main closes businesses, causes issues for drivers in Sunnyvale

A broken water main created headaches for drivers, shoppers, and business owners in Sunnyvale.Crews tried to patch the damaged pipe and clean up the mess at Aques Avenue and Lawrence Expressway. The lack of clean, running water forced nearby businesses to close for several hours, beginning Sunday morning.Restaurant worker Shamu Kraj said, "Because of the water we can't cook the food inside. So we don't have water for the restrooms. So business is down from the morning."The City of Sunnyvale tells us the pipe was about 60-years-old.