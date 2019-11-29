Broken water main floods homes in San Francisco's Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) -- A broken water main is creating a mess for some San Francisco residents and drivers this Thanksgiving night.

The water flooded homes and temporarily shutdown northbound 101.

It happened around 9:30 pm near the intersection of 22nd Street and Rhode Island Street.

Water rushed down the sidewalks like a waterfall while crews from the San Francisco Water Department worked to stop the flow.

The water seeped under the garages and front doors of some of the homes on Rhode Island Street, creating a mess on Thanksgiving night.

Water also splashed out onto Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez offramp.

CHP issued a sig-alert as all northbound 101 traffic was being diverted to 280.

The sig-alert was canceled just before 11pm, but water is still gushing from the broken main.

Firefighters say it could take four hours to fully shut off the water.

EMBED More News Videos

The gushing water seeped under the garages and front doors of some of the homes on Rhode Island Street and splashed out onto highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez offramp.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofloodinghighway 101water main breaksex traffickingroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
San Jose family with terminally ill son gets holiday decorations stolen, then big surprise
Special 'thank you' to those working this Thanksgiving holiday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VIDEO: Turkey saves driver from ticket in Livermore
ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive
Show More
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to the ground during Macy's Parade
VIDEO: Deputy rescues girl, 2, who fell out of moving van
Missing Fairfield grandmother, 2 grandchildren found safe: CHP
Klay Thompson makes his long-awaited Warriors return ... as sideline reporter
More TOP STORIES News