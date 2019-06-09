SoCal Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor evacuated after brush fire erupts near theme parks

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. -- A brush fire erupted near Six Flags Magic Mountain Sunday, prompting evacuations of the Southern California theme park and the neighboring Hurricane Harbor water park, officials said.

The fire broke out near The Old Road and Skyview Lane at about noon.

Officials said it was a 2-alarm fire and had grown to 30 acres, but it was not immediately known if there was any damage. Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing in the area.

Los Angeles County firefighters were responding to the fire.

The offramp on the southbound 5 Freeway at Magic Mountain Park was ordered closed for 90 minutes as firefighters battled the fire.



L.A. County Fire later asked all guests to remain at the park as exit roads were temporarily closed. Exit roads were later opened shortly before 2 p.m.
