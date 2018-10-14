Bus crash in Los Angeles injures 40 people, shuts down freeway lanes

@ABC7 #BREAKING: 13 hurt after multi-vehicle crash on both sides of 405 Freeway in North Hills #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/0lze6VRnv4 — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) October 14, 2018

Firefighters say approximately 40 people were evaluated after a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that crashed through the center divider on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday.All southbound lanes were shut down at Nordhoff Street due to the collision, which happened about 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.Fire officials said a bus crash on the southbound side of the freeway caused more collisions on both sides of the freeway. Footage from AIR7 HD showed a transit bus crashed through a center divider.A total of 40 patients were reported, 25 of which were transported by ambulance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Five people are in serious condition, officials said.The CHP said a Sigalert is in place for an unknown duration.The cause of the crash is under investigation.