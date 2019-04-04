Patagonia refuses to customize clothes for certain tech companies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many Bay Area tech workers have something in common -- those iconic logo Patagonia vests or jackets with embroidered company logos. Whether fleece, puffy jacket or vest, it's become an unofficial uniform. But now Patagonia has announced it is parting ways with any company that doesn't prioritize the planet."It was a gift to all employees, I love mine I wear it every day," said one unidentified tech employee.Patagonia told ABC7 News in a statement, "We recently shifted the focus of this program to increase the number of 'certified B corporations, 1% for the planet members and other mission-driven companies that prioritize the planet."Basically, Patagonia wants to work with companies that have made a commitment to the community or environment. The outdoor clothing company is itself a certified B corporation.TechCrunch editor-at-large Josh Constine says Patagonia has become synonymous with tech companies."They want to appeal to companies which care about the earth and morals but tech has not exhibited those traits lately," said Constine.Binna Kim's New York PR firm just got a rejection letter from the company. She tweeted: "Patagonia just told us they are no longer doing branded vests for financial services company. This is going to cause a #FinTech crisis. Run for the Hills."Never fear, Patagonia says the change won't affect existing tech clients.