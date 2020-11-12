San Francisco temporarily shut down 11 bars since March due to repeated COVID-19 health order violations, officials say

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's rollback in reopening could be tied to a few problem areas around the city.According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, 11 bars and nightclubs were forced to temporarily shut down since March for repeatedly violating the public health order.Each business was cited with what public health experts would warn is a "recipe for rapid spread" -- big crowds, no masks, and no social distancing.More than 400 violations were cited to businesses across the city since March. The hot spots flagged by public health inspectors include 11 businesses.Terrence Hong, the lead food safety program inspector for the city's health department, said a variety of reasons prompted the closures."Overall, it was not properly socially distancing, gathering, and serving alcohol without a bonafide meal. And not having the patron sit with that bonafide meal. Turning it into more of a bar," said Hong.ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked Hong if he's concerned about both businesses and the public getting complacent."You're right, if we get too complacent, we get caught with our numbers," he said. "We fall into a trap."A trap we're already in. The city's rate of transmission has more than doubled - reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from 32 reported per day in October.Dr. Grant Colfax calling the viral spread "aggressive" this week."This suggests our fall surge will exceed our summer surge," said Colfax. "Our healthcare system could get overwhelmed and reverse the progress we've made."Dr. Colfax and Mayor London Breed reinforced their messaging on masking during Tuesday's press briefing."Stay 6 feet away from people in your household," said Colfax. "Wear a face mask."Viewer footage shows no masks and no distance was seen among the crowds at El Trebol Sports Bar and Mr. Bings last week. Both previously closed for similar violations.ABC7 reached out to both owners, but they did not want to speak.Except Angelo Masso of Delirium Cocktails. Records from the city health department indicate his bar shut down for irresponsible crowding, gathering, and no regards to proper social distancing.Masso denied any of that happened, but admitted he will probably get shut down again."The closure started with COVID...then it was just neighborhood complaints of the area," said Masso. "Just mean neighbors."Starting Friday at midnight, all indoor operations will be on pause, including restaurants and bars. Dr. Colfax did say he expects the state to move San Francisco back a tier, but it's just unclear how quickly that could happen.