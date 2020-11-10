San Francisco rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining, mayor says

$2.5 million will be available to waive taxes and fees for impacted small businesses, including fees for winter augmentations such as heaters. More information about how to participate is forthcoming.

$500,000 will be available through the Shared Spaces Equity Grants program for small neighborhood-serving businesses to pay for technical assistance and capital costs of setting up and augmenting shared spaces for restaurants to operate outdoors. More information about this program is forthcoming.



$500,000 in grant funding will be available through SF Shines for Reopening for restaurants to purchase equipment and re-configure space in order to meet social distancing requirements. For more information: link.oewd.org/sfshines.

$500,000 will be available through SF HELP zero interest loans to low- and moderate-income restaurant owners with little access to credit in order to pay for fixed costs, inventory, and other operating expenses. For more information: link.oewd.org/zeroloan.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax announced Tuesday that San Francisco will have to roll back its reopening plan due to a "significant and rapid increase in COVID-19 case rates" in the city.Starting on Friday, Nov. 13 at 11:59 p.m., the city will temporarily roll back the reopening of indoor dining, and will reduce the capacity of fitness centers and movie theaters. Mayor Breed said they will also pause the reopening of indoor instruction at high schools that have not already opened."I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that everyone act responsibly to reduce the spread of the virus. Every San Franciscan needs to do their part so that we can start moving in the right direction again," said Mayor Breed in a press release. "I know this is not the news our residents and businesses wanted to hear, but as I've said all along, we're making decisions based on the data we're seeing on the ground."Since Oct. 2, San Francisco has experienced a 250% increase in COVID-19 cases. The rolling back of certain businesses and activities is necessary to get the spread of the virus under control, Breed said.The reopening rollback will mean lost revenue for businesses that are already stretched thin so in effort to support those businesses that are directly impacted, the Mayor is dedicating $4 million through the following programming: