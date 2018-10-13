41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco Police arrested 41 hotel workers, including their union president, at a rally outside San Francisco's Marriott Marquis on Friday.
Hundreds rallied on Fourth Street, blocking traffic.
Three thousand Bay Area Marriott workers went on strike last week, demanding higher wages and job security.
It's part of a nationwide protest.
The workers arrested last night were cited with misdemeanors and then released.