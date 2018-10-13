STRIKE

41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Marriott hotel workers nationwide are demanding a new contract and higher wages. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Police arrested 41 hotel workers, including their union president, at a rally outside San Francisco's Marriott Marquis on Friday.

Hundreds rallied on Fourth Street, blocking traffic.

RELATED: San Francisco hotel workers shut down 4th Street to demand higher wages

Three thousand Bay Area Marriott workers went on strike last week, demanding higher wages and job security.

It's part of a nationwide protest.

RELATED: 2,500 Marriott workers go on strike in San Francisco

The workers arrested last night were cited with misdemeanors and then released.
