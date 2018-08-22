SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7's Kristen Sze had the opportunity Wednesday to moderate a panel of Disney executives at this year's Ascend National Convention in San Francisco.
The discussion focused on careers in entertainment, authenticity, innovation and storytelling.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7, ESPN and Marvel among others.
Ascend is the largest non-profit Pan-Asian organization for business professionals and students.
This year's convention runs through Wednesday evening.
Honored to moderate the @Disney panel at @AscendLeader conference today! Advice: take risks, embrace failure, work hard & let people know you work hard! #ascend2018