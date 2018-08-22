BUSINESS

ABC7's Kristen Sze moderates Ascend National Convention panel in San Francisco

ABC7's Kristen Sze had the opportunity Wednesday to moderate a panel of Disney executives at this year's Ascend National Convention in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7's Kristen Sze had the opportunity Wednesday to moderate a panel of Disney executives at this year's Ascend National Convention in San Francisco.

The discussion focused on careers in entertainment, authenticity, innovation and storytelling.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7, ESPN and Marvel among others.

Ascend is the largest non-profit Pan-Asian organization for business professionals and students.

This year's convention runs through Wednesday evening.

Find more information on the event here.

