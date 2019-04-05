Business

Bay Area rapper E-40 celebrates his new tequila line with Oakland event

By Vienna J. Montague
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crowds lined the sidewalks in Oakland's Jack London Square Thursday evening to be some of the first to buy Bay Area rapper E-40's new tequila line "E. Cuarenta."

The Vallejo-born artist, entrepreneur and actor held a meet and greet inside the BevMo! where he explained his tequila's blanco, reposado and añejo expressions. They're produced in collaboration with Casa Maestri, a tequila distillery based out of Jalisco, Mexico.

The tequila is a namesake of the rapper himself, cuarenta being Spanish for 40. Autographed bottles of the tequila were also available for fans to buy. The rapper said the tequilas should hit shelves in time for Cinco de Mayo, May 5. They're available to buy online now.

The hip-hop legend has worked with Snoop Dogg, Lil' Jon, and T-Pain as well as other big Bay Area names such as Mac Dre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoaklandmexicoliquorentertainmentrapperfoodoaklandmusicsnoop doggmusic newspartydrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News