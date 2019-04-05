OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crowds lined the sidewalks in Oakland's Jack London Square Thursday evening to be some of the first to buy Bay Area rapper E-40's new tequila line "E. Cuarenta."
The Vallejo-born artist, entrepreneur and actor held a meet and greet inside the BevMo! where he explained his tequila's blanco, reposado and añejo expressions. They're produced in collaboration with Casa Maestri, a tequila distillery based out of Jalisco, Mexico.
The tequila is a namesake of the rapper himself, cuarenta being Spanish for 40. Autographed bottles of the tequila were also available for fans to buy. The rapper said the tequilas should hit shelves in time for Cinco de Mayo, May 5. They're available to buy online now.
The hip-hop legend has worked with Snoop Dogg, Lil' Jon, and T-Pain as well as other big Bay Area names such as Mac Dre.
Bay Area rapper E-40 celebrates his new tequila line with Oakland event
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More