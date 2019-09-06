Delivery App drivers rally for higher wages at SF Postmates, Doordash, and Instacart headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Shoppers and drivers for Postmates, Doordash, and Instacart are rallying at the three companies San Francisco headquarters Thursday, saying that their wages have been decreasing and aren't enough to live on in the Bay Area."If I had to pay market-rate rent, I would be homeless right now," said Vanessa Bain.She and are her husband are personal shoppers and delivery drivers for Instacart, Doordash, Postmates, and Caviar-- it's their sole source of income. They, along with their 11-year-old daughter, live in a Menlo Park backyard."We actually built a tiny house in the back of my grandmother's property, and that is the only thing that has been keeping us afloat."Comparing four weeks of Bain's Instacart pay in 2016 versus 2019, it does appear that her earnings went down for those weeks on average $4 an hour-- from $26.90 in 2016 to $22.90 in 2019."If I were to take expenses out of that, I probably would have earned negative money," said Bain, who said her gas and insurance costs add up quickly.Bain has shifted most of her attention to the Pay Up campaign, which is fighting to improve wages for gig workers all over the country. On Thursday, she and other drivers attempted to deliver peanuts-- because that's what they say they work for-- to the executives at Instacart, Doordash, and Postmates.Max Rettig, Doordash's head of policy, says Doordash is rolling out a new pay model at the end of September, though he would not be specific."Under this new pay model, Dashers on average will earn more money from door dash and more money overall.""Can you say how much more as a percentage or dollar amount?""It will be a meaningful increase in the amount that Dashers earn."In the statement, Instacart said in part, "We respect the voices of all Instacart shoppers, including those here today and will continue to work closely with local legislators as we push to modernize laws in a way that allows shoppers to reach their personal financial goals while maintaining the flexibility they enjoy."In a statement, Postmates said in part, "on job pay-out averages have increased to 21.50 per hour in San Francisco and Postmates always retain 100 percent of their tips."They say "we've called for a new deal for the gig economy that would give workers a stronger voice, ensure they earn at least the state-mandated minimum wage and create an industry-wide benefits fund."