Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins

Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR — Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019

Coke and Delta are apologizing over "introduction" napkins that some passengers found "creepy."A passenger tweeted out napkins that he received it on a flight that said: "Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey you never know."On the other side is a place to write your name and phone number so you can hand it to someone else.In small print, the napkin also says "Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know."Delta and Coke have both apologized saying they started removing the napkins last month.