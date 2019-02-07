BUSINESS

Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins

FILE -- Undated photo of Delta Airlines plane. (KGO-TV)

Coke and Delta are apologizing over "introduction" napkins that some passengers found "creepy."

A passenger tweeted out napkins that he received it on a flight that said: "Because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey you never know."


On the other side is a place to write your name and phone number so you can hand it to someone else.

In small print, the napkin also says "Be a little old school. Write down your number and give it to your plane crush. You never know."

Delta and Coke have both apologized saying they started removing the napkins last month.
