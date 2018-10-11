Demolition starts at Vallco Shopping Center in Cupertino. Developer moving forward with plans for retail, office space and housing. pic.twitter.com/WNjc8SHVDi — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 11, 2018

It's demolition day at Vallco Shopping Center in Cupertino. Heavy equipment is in place to take down a parking structure.Sand Hill Property Company and state and local politicians will be at the shopping center to talk about the demolition plans in preparation for the new development. The Palo Alto based developer is using SB 35 to move forward with the project.The new state law allows developers to build housing without public approval, as long as it meets state criteria and conforms with a city's general plan.The city council recently passed its own plan called the "Vallco Town Center Specific Plan." Both have housing, including low-income housing, office space, and retail.The city's plan also has incentives for schools, traffic mitigation, a performing arts center and a new city hall.Sand Hill said it will ultimately select the plan with the broadest community support and input but currently only have the right to start on the SB35 project.Opponents of the city's plan have started signature drives for referendums to repeal the council's approval.