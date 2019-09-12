Business

GameStop closing 180 to 200 stores

GameStop says it's game over.

The retailer announced in a conference call Tuesday that it plans on closing 180 to 200 stores in the U.S. and abroad.

GameStop operates more than 5,700 stores in 14-countries.

Executives did not lay out how many employees will be impacted by the closings or which locations will shut their doors.

But they say the stores on the chopping block are underperforming.

The closures are expected to happen sometimes this fiscal year.

GameStop warned that even more stores could close over the next two years.
