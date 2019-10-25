Business

Hard Rock's guitar-shaped hotel opens in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Florida -- Hard Rock's new hotel, shaped like a giant electric guitar, is now open.

The Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, north of Miami, is 450 feet tall.

It has more than 600 rooms.

The $1.5 billion project also has a refurbished venue for concerts and other events, including Maroon 5 Friday night.

At night, beams of light will mimic the strings of the guitar.
