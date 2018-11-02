Heartbreaking stories from Marriott Strike picket line in San Francisco

STORIES FROM THE PICKET LINE: Julian has been a bellman 🛎 for 8 years & makes minimum wage. He says he & his wife of 13 years want children but just can’t afford it. That’s why he is on the picket line. #MarriottStrike pic.twitter.com/eTtZiqgCYf — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 3, 2018

Luis is 10 & the son of a single mom who works at a Marriott. Luis told me he feels guilty when he gets money 💰(for his birthday) from other family members. He wants to give it to his mom so she doesn’t have to worry about making ends meet. #marriottstrike pic.twitter.com/kobUL4Lu4S — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 2, 2018

For the past 30 days, Julian Penrose has been on the picket line with his colleagues at the W Hotel in San Francisco, fighting for fair wages. He and his wife of 13 years can't, in his words, live a normal life because of the working conditions. The W Hotels chain is owned by Marriott International."I don't feel like my wife and I can have children in the city and raise them in the way we want to raise them. I've had to work two jobs just to make ends meet. I've done a ton of overtime. I work 24 hours straight on multiple occasions and once I worked 32 hours straight," Penrose said as he stood outside San Francisco City Hall, where union members met with San Francisco Supervisors on Friday.Penrose has been a bellman at the W Hotel for eight years and says he makes just over minimum wage plus tips. Even tips are dwindling because of the state of the San Francisco economy."I've seen it just go down increasingly as the cost of living increases in the city," Penrose said.Outside City Hall during Friday's San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting, we found housekeeper Raquel, a single mom, and her son Luis. Just 10 years old, he feels the burden of his mother's money woes."She is just struggling by not having the money. That's just the problem. And I feel like I just need to help her on something," Luis Deras said.Luis is even in tune with a $50 a month rent increase. His mom Raquel Marabilla shakes her head sadly."He asks me, 'Mom, what can I do?'" she said.At the Marriott Marquis during the brief picket line pause, the effects of the strike could still be felt outside. Maria Entesari is visiting from Southern California. Some Marriott rewards members are changing allegiances after learning about working conditions."You want to stay in a hotel where there are people who take care of you. I don't want to stay somewhere that is not giving fair wages," Entesari said.Until that happens, many workers will stay somewhere else as well: on the sidewalk outside.