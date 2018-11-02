STRIKE

Marriott is a no show at hotel strike hearing at San Francisco City Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of Marriott employees could be seen marching from the Marriott Marquis hotel to City Hall on Friday morning. What lied ahead was a rare special hearing with San Francisco's Board of Supervisors. (KGO-TV)

By and Jobina Fortson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of Marriott employees could be seen marching from the Marriott Marquis hotel to San Francisco City Hall on Friday morning.

There was excitement on the picket line, as hotel workers looked forward to the noon hearing at San Francisco's Board of Supervisors.

"I feel a lot of hope, I feel happy. It seems like the City is paying attention," Luis Hernandez, a hotel chef tells ABC7.

Each person standing in the long line to get inside the meeting has been on strike for five weeks now. They say their pay is so low, they have to work more than one job to make ends meet. The group is calling for higher wages, health benefits, and what they say they deserve from Marriott.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen called for today's hearing. She invited the union and the Marriott to come and explain the situation, but says the hotel CEO told her no one from the hotel would be making an appearance. He says Marriott employees are well compensated.

RELATED: 2,500 Marriott workers go on strike in San Francisco

"Marriott refused to come to the hearing and sent me a long letter with excuses," Ronen said.

Other board members are sharing Ronen's frustration. They agree that workers' wages are too low.

"We can't even get you housing because you don't qualify," Vallie Brown, District 5's Board of Supervisor, said. "That is ridiculous."

One by one emotional testimonies from Marriott employees were heard by the board on Friday.

"If I get sick and cannot pay for my health benefits what will happen to my kids," one woman said at the podium.

The union says minor progress has been made in negotiations. However, with the support of the board, they're feeling encouraged.

"They're glad to finally have a moment when they can share with the city what it's like to work for the richest hotel company in the world and still not be able to survive," Rachel Gumpert, National Press Secretary for Unite Here Local 2 said.

The union is set to negotiate with Marriott on November 12th.

We have more information on the Marriott workers strike here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessstrikerallyprotestlabor unionsunionshotelminimum wage
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF hotel workers shut down 4th Street to demand higher wages
SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike
41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel
STRIKE
Oakland Marriott to vote on 'tentative agreement' with striking workers
SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike
Meet some of the Marriott workers on strike in SF since Oct. 4
41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel
More strike
BUSINESS
Oakland Marriott to vote on 'tentative agreement' with striking workers
Often Wander brings handmade candles, jewelry and more to the Mission
Real estate office proposes to take over Castro's long-vacant former Volvo Centrum shop
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
More Business
Top Stories
'No on Prop C' spokesperson explains why it isn't answer to homelessness
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders-49ers game
VIDEO: Petaluma mom searching for Good Samaritan who returned her purse
BART worker saves rider's life with CPR
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
2 dead including suspect in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: LBK Nails, EverSmile WhitenFresh
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
97-year-old Richmond park ranger named a Glamour 'woman of the year'
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
2nd suspicious package for Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Fire burns homeless encampment along BART tracks in Oakland
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
More News