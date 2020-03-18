Coronavirus

Coronavirus: JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- JPMorgan Chase is temporarily closing 1,000 branches, about 20% of its locations, the company confirmed to ABC News.

This is the first example of a big US bank shutting some of its doors due to the outbreak. The closures do not include drive-up facilities.

According to a memo sent to staff, executives say they are closing about a fifth of its Chase branches to protect its staff and customers. The approximate 4,000 remaining branches will give some staff the option to work from home and reduce weekday hours -- which was put into effect Tuesday.

Staff will be paid for their regularly-scheduled hours, consumer banking head Thasunda Brown Duckett wrote in a memo sent to employees earlier in the day. Chase is also giving consumer bank staff and its operations teams two additional paid days of leave this year to reflect the challenging circumstances.

"I really want to emphasize is that Chase is open for business in every one of markets, with bankers in our branches ready to help customers across our entire footprint," a spokesman said. "Our temporarily smaller footprint will allow us to provide appropriate coverage in every market we serve so we can continue to serve our clients with the services they need."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesschase bankcoronavirusjpmorgan
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
TSA confirms coronavirus cases at JFK, Newark airports
First member of Congress tests positive for novel coronavirus
Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Napa Co. issues shelter-in-place order
Napa County ready for yet another emergency, COVID-19
Petrolia earthquake: 5.2 magnitude quake strikes off Northern California coast near Humboldt County
White House warning to millennials: Stay out of the bars during pandemic
Cancer, heart surgeries delayed as coronavirus alters care
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
'American Idol' halts production amid coronavirus
Show More
Hospitalized man describes his battle against COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Students face digital divide as schools turn to remote learning
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News