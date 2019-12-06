KFC '11 herbs and spices' firelogs are back to make homes smell like chicken

If KFC lights your fire when it comes to chicken, the popular KFC firelog is back to make your home smell like deep-fried pleasantries.
Walmart is selling the "11 herbs and spices" log, which emits an aroma of Colonel Sanders' recipe. Who doesn't want that for the holidays?
The log sells for $18.99, according to KFC's website. The website says it "may attract bears or hungry neighbors." Despite that, you probably shouldn't try to eat it.
Last year's supply reportedly sold out within hours.
