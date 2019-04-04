Netflix rated most trusted company in America

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- America's most trusted company is based here in the Bay Area.Netflix is the number one company with the best reputation. That's according to the Reputation Institute-- a management services firm which has ranked companies since 2007.They say Netflix increased its brand globally, is an innovative content creator and exhibits corporate responsibility.Rounding out the top five-Hershey, Whirlpool, Rolex, and McCormick and Company.This year, Google dropped 63 spots and dropped out of the top 100 list.Amazon, which ranked number one between 2014 and 2017, did not make the top 50.