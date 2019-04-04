Business

Netflix rated most trusted company in America

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- America's most trusted company is based here in the Bay Area.

Netflix is the number one company with the best reputation. That's according to the Reputation Institute-- a management services firm which has ranked companies since 2007.

RELATED: Consumer Catch-Up: Netflix rates, new phone scams, and borrowing to cover healthcare costs

They say Netflix increased its brand globally, is an innovative content creator and exhibits corporate responsibility.

Rounding out the top five-Hershey, Whirlpool, Rolex, and McCormick and Company.

This year, Google dropped 63 spots and dropped out of the top 100 list.

Amazon, which ranked number one between 2014 and 2017, did not make the top 50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos gatosbay areanetflixstudy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News