Business

New high-tech fix is sweet news for ice cream lovers

By John Clark
Has this ever happened to you: You dash into your neighborhood fast food restaurant with a strong hankering for ice cream only to find the soft-serve machine is down -- again!

Well, help is on the way.

A high-tech upgrade is coming to ice cream machines at fast food establishments.

The soft-serve machines are notorious for being out of service at McDonald's. But Bloomberg reports new software from Kytch is being installed to make them easier to fix.

Kytch's website says its software "connects to ice cream machines to provide remote control, real-time data & analytics and AI-powered predictive maintenance."

The news service says Burger King is also installing the software. Enjoy!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfyi ice creamtechnologyice cream
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH primary, giving Dems 2 front-runners
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
AccuWeather forecast: Mild without record highs
Show More
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
East Bay girl nearly paralyzed by rare disease released from hospital
More TOP STORIES News