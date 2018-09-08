COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike year-over-year online sales climb amid Colin Kaepernick campaign, report finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Though Nike has faced heavy criticism and calls for boycotts for its ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, the company's online sales in the days following the campaign's release tell a different story, a new report found.

Compiled by market research firm Edison Trends, the report focused on online sales over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Edison noted that Nike's e-commerce sales historically slump on the Sunday morning of Labor Day weekend, and this year was no different.

But while sales rebounded by 17 percent between Sunday and Tuesday of Labor Day weekend in 2017, they grew by 31 percent during the same time period in 2018, according to Edison's research.

Nike unveiled its first ad featuring Kaepernick on Monday afternoon and followed up with a second ad on Wednesday.

Edison compiled its data based on "anonymized and aggregated e-receipts from more than 3 million consumers in the United States," the company noted.

The campaign unveiled by Nike and the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was a trending topic on Twitter and other social networks, with some fans urging a boycott of the company's clothes and sneakers - even burning and cutting out the signature swoosh logos on their gear.

Others pushed back, saying the backlash against Nike showed the polarizing debate has morphed well beyond whether NFL players should be allowed to demonstrate for social causes while the national anthem plays in stadiums before games.

The league itself weighed in Tuesday afternoon with an executive saying the social issues Kaepernick has raised are valid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscolin kaepernicknikeprotestu.s. & worldretailblack lives matterSan Francisco 49ers
COLIN KAEPERNICK
SJSU 'Power of Protest' exhibit features Colin Kaepernick
A look at the reaction to Nike's ad with Colin Kaepernick
Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kap to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
LeBron James says in Kaepernick reference: 'I stand with Nike'
More colin kaepernick
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: British Airways hack, Target car seat trade-in
Tesla shake-up after CEO Elon Musk smokes marijuana during interview
After renovation, West Portal's high-end 'Goodwill Boutique' gets new spotlight
Urban Shield underway in Pleasanton with changes
More Business
Top Stories
Delta Fire grows to nearly 37,000 acres in Shasta County
San Francisco 'Rise for Climate' march billed as largest on the west coast
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports
Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to upgrade
Caltrans demolishing piers from old Bay Bridge
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Bay Area team deployed for Hawaiian Islands before Hurricane Olivia
Show More
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Window system at SF's Millennium Tower discontinued
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
More News