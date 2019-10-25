abc11 troubleshooter

Scammers target pet owners looking for lost animals on social media

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Posting on social media is a quick and easy way to get an alert out about a lost pet, but it could also put you at risk for scams.

The Better Business Bureau is tracking reports of a scam that targets people searching for lost cats or dogs. Victims reported getting a text from someone who claimed they found the animal, but the person on the other end would give excuses when they were asked to send a picture. The BBB says the scammers also tried to pressure victims into sending money in exchange for pets.

"If someone is truly trying to help you find your pet they're not going to threaten you or cause you to act quickly. Playing on a sense of fear and emotion is huge with this scam," said Kayla Gilbert, Community Outreach Specialist with the BBB.

Troubleshooter Takeaways

Don't be specific. Limit how much detail you provide if you post about a lost pet online. This can help you verify if someone really found your pet.

Call them back. If you get a call from someone, ask for a number you can use to call them back. Scammers will often spoof numbers to make it appear they are calling from somewhere nearby.

Don't accept excuses. Ask for a picture, if the person claiming they have your animal makes excuses about why they cannot send one, that's a big red flag.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooterscams
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Expect fees when you use online fundraisers
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
Social media users falling for fake brand ambassador offers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SKY7 over Kincade Fire in Sonoma County
PG&E warns of another power shutoff beginning Saturday night
AccuWeather forecast: Poor air quality, slightly cooler
PG&E: Tower near Kincade Fire's starting point wasn't shut off
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
95 acre wildfire in San Mateo County closes part of Hwy 1
Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
Show More
North Bay vineyard works to protect crop from Kincade Fire
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
South Bay researchers monitor Kincade Fire
Kincade Fire: Enormous flames caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News