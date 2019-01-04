BUSINESS

PG&E reportedly exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts if found guilty

PG&E may turn to its customers to help cover its potential liability costs if they are found to have been at fault. The Cause of the Camp Fire has not yet been determined. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facing the possibility of billions of dollars in liabilities if found responsible for starting a series of deadly wildfires in California, PG&E is reportedly exploring selling its gas assets in preparation for massive payouts.

NPR reports that Pacific Gas and Electric has internally dubbed the strategy "Project Falcon," in which the company would sell its natural gas division later this year as it looks for ways to avoid potential bankruptcy.

RELATED: California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers

The company is also reportedly exploring selling some of its key real estate assets like its San Francisco headquarters.

The report cited unnamed sources who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

In a statement to ABC7 on Friday, the company said the PG&E board was "reviewing structural options to best position PG&E to implement necessary changes while meeting customer and operational needs."

RELATED: PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage

State fire investigators blamed the utility's power lines for causing a number of California wildfires in October 2017.

Investigators have not determined the cause of a massive wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise in November, but speculation has centered on PG&E.

Find more stories on PG&E.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessPG&Epersonal financemoneyconsumerbillselectriclawsuitclass action lawsuitnatural gasreal estatewildfiredeadly fireCamp FireNorth Bay FiresSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
BUSINESS
Apple's worst day on Wall Street has investors feeling anxious
'MMclay' to bring ceramics studio, showroom to Gough Street
Castro Animal Hospital to debut next week at Church & Duboce
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
More Business
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
WATCH MONDAY: Gavin Newsom inauguration at California Capitol
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
Thinking of doing a Tahoe ski trip? Now's the time to go
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
Stephen Curry to auction off 'Moon Landing' shoes for STEM education
Pregnant woman shocked to discover needles in grapes
More News