Facing the possibility of billions of dollars in liabilities if found responsible for starting a series of deadly wildfires in California, PG&E is reportedly exploring selling its gas assets in preparation for massive payouts.NPR reports that Pacific Gas and Electric has internally dubbed the strategy "Project Falcon," in which the company would sell its natural gas division later this year as it looks for ways to avoid potential bankruptcy.The company is also reportedly exploring selling some of its key real estate assets like its San Francisco headquarters.The report cited unnamed sources who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.In a statement to ABC7 on Friday, the company said the PG&E board was "reviewing structural options to best position PG&E to implement necessary changes while meeting customer and operational needs."State fire investigators blamed the utility's power lines for causing a number of California wildfires in October 2017.Investigators have not determined the cause of a massive wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise in November, but speculation has centered on PG&E.