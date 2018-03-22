TOYS R US

Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation sale delayed, likely to start Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Toys 'R' Us was scheduled to start their massive liquidation sale Thursday, but that has been delayed. (Shutterstock)

Toys 'R' Us was scheduled to start their massive liquidation sale Thursday, but that has been delayed.

A company spokesperson told Action News the planned liquidation sale was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

RELATED: 'Goodbye childhood': Toys 'R' Us announces closure, social media gets nostalgic


The massive sale is likely to start Friday at their stores, according to the spokesperson.

The retailer will slash prices on everything in the store including toys, baby gear, and even diapers. However, there won't be discounts on your discount: coupons will not be honored.

RELATED: KB Toys may return in Toys 'R' Us absence

However, if you have a gift card, those will be honored, but only until April 20, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Toys "R" Us plans to liquidate all 740 US stores. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 15, 2018.


Toys 'R' Us hopes these steep discounts will help them clear the shelves by May.

Experts say consumers should still compare prices to make sure they are getting the best deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstoystoys r usfamilychildrenretailbankruptcyfinancemoneyconsumeru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Toys R Us to close or sell all stores
Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation
Bay Area Toys'R'Us stores closing
TOYS R US
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us customers say one final goodbye
'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message
The end of Toys 'R' Us: People share memories of beloved store
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News