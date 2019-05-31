Business

Startup wants to offer on-demand Pogo sticks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Is this for real? A Swedish startup called "Cangoroo" reportedly wants to offer on-demand Pogo sticks.

Their slogan is "Jump into the Future."

Cangoroo believes its product could be popular with millennials who are looking to combine transportation and exercise.

The company expects to launch its app-based service this summer in Malmo and Stockholm, with plans to add Paris, San Francisco and London.
