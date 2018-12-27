USPS

USPS shipping prices to increase in January for Forever Stamps, Priority Mail

Forever Stamps and Priority Mail will be more expensive by the end of January. (Shutterstock)

January will bring with it higher prices for shipping things through the U.S. Postal Service.

USPS rate increases were approved in November, but they don't take effect until January 27.

Forever Stamps will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents. Items sent via Priority Mail will see rate increases that vary based on size--the increase varies from $0.65 to $1.05.

For a full list of the Priority Mail rate changes, click here.
