STARBUCKS

Will racial bias training help Starbucks?

UC Berkeley Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion, Doctor Rodolfo Mendoza-Denton stopped by ABC7 news to talk about Starbucks' racial bias and inclusion training, that stemmed from the fallout of a controversial arrest at one of its Philadelphia stores. (KGO-TV)

SEATTLE (KGO) --
UC Berkeley Associate Dean of Diversity and Inclusion, Doctor Rodolfo Mendoza-Denton stopped by ABC7 news to talk about Starbucks' racial bias and inclusion training that stemmed from the fallout of a controversial arrest at one of its Philadelphia stores.

He also weighs in on the cancellation of "Roseanne" and the impact of social media on incidents stemming from racial injustice and controversial comments.

