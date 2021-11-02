environment

3 California condors released into wild from San Luis Obispo sanctuary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3 CA condors released into wild from sanctuary

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Three California condors are being released Tuesday morning in the Central Coast at the Ventana Wildlife Society.

Condors almost went extinct in the 1980s but wildlife conservationists have been fighting for their survival.

RELATED: California condors can have 'virgin births,' study finds

They didn't quite want to leave the nest yet. Three female condors were hesitant when their cage door opened this morning at the Ventana Wildlife society in San Simeon - but the executive director isn't concerned- calling this a soft release technique - one they have found is the most successful.

"We want the birds to comfortably and carefully come out of the pen and transition to wildlife very slowly, it's a proven technique we have used for 25 years," said Kelly Sorenson, the executive director for the Ventana Wildlife Society.

Even though this may not look like much to the casual observer-it is an emotional moment for those at the center.

"It's really exciting I am watching some of my donors get tears in their eyes as they watch," he said.

RELATED: King pigeons are 'not savvy,' experts say in plea against releasing rescued birds into the wild

And here is proof that the process is working- this is a picture of a condor that was spotted here in the Bay Area - near Mount Diablo. This bird was released at Pinnacle National Park- the siting here is historical.

"One of those was bird spotted in Mt. Diablo, the first time recorded in 100 years," Sorenson said, "I think over time we are going to see more at Mt. Diablo, Hamilton - now gonna see them more."

The California condor almost went extinct in the 1980, but supporters rooting for this underdog say this is all very good news for condors.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswalnut creekcaliforniaenvironmentbuilding a better bay areawild animalsbirdsclimate change
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
New strategies could help CA meet methane goals
Newsom cancels trip to climate conference due to 'family obligations'
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News