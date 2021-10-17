Estrada Fire in Santa Cruz County now 60% contained

UPDATE: #EstradaFire is now 60% contained. Work continues to strengthen containment lines and mop up. The EVACUATION WARNING is lifted in zones PAJ-E001, PAJ-E002, PAJ-E003, and PAJ-E007. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 17, 2021

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KGO) -- Crews battling a wildfire in Santa Cruz County are starting to get the upper hand.The Estrada Fire did not grow overnight and containment is now at 60 percent nearly double from Saturday, according to CAL FIRE. 148 acres have burned.The Estrada Fire was sparked about 2:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Hazel Dell Road and Hidden Canyon, northwest of Watsonville, said CAL FIRE.The prescribed burn started Friday morning at the Estrada Ranch was intended to burn just 20 acres.But it jumped after winds picked up, eventually spreading to 148 acres, officials said.Members of the Estrada family owns the ranch property, which includes retired CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Greg Estrada, CAL FIRE spokesperson Angela Bernheisel said.No structures were damaged but one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the fire.Evacuation warnings were lifted Sunday morning.