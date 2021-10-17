Estrada Fire in Santa Cruz County now 60% contained

EMBED <>More Videos

Estrada Fire in Santa Cruz County now 60% contained

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KGO) -- Crews battling a wildfire in Santa Cruz County are starting to get the upper hand.

The Estrada Fire did not grow overnight and containment is now at 60 percent nearly double from Saturday, according to CAL FIRE. 148 acres have burned.

The Estrada Fire was sparked about 2:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Hazel Dell Road and Hidden Canyon, northwest of Watsonville, said CAL FIRE.

The prescribed burn started Friday morning at the Estrada Ranch was intended to burn just 20 acres.

But it jumped after winds picked up, eventually spreading to 148 acres, officials said.

Members of the Estrada family owns the ranch property, which includes retired CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Greg Estrada, CAL FIRE spokesperson Angela Bernheisel said.

No structures were damaged but one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the fire.

Evacuation warnings were lifted Sunday morning.



Bay City News contributed to this report

Video is from a previous story

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa cruzwatsonvillemorgan hillcorralitoscalifornia wildfireswildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
North Bay residents describe evacuating flooded homes
More TOP STORIES News