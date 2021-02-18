Mixed reaction across Bay Area after California unveils COVID-19 stimulus plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10349272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California political strategist Steve Maviglio says a recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom would likely be messy, "I would definitely put the seatbelt on for the next few months of politics."

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Reaction is coming in after state officials announced a California stimulus plan aimed at helping low income Californians and businesses across the state.Among the many things being impacted, Governor Gavin Newsom says 5.7 million people will receive $600 stimulus checks, state fees will be waived for small businesses, and billions in stimulus money will go out to many of those small businesses."I haven't heard about that so thank you for telling me now," is the reaction from Thuc Nguyen of San Mateo.Nguyen works two jobs and learned about California's COVID-19 stimulus plan Wednesday. The plan includes those who made $30,000 or less last year and undocumented workers who file tax returns and make $75,000 or less a year."Well any assistance can be helpful as long as it's accounted for," says one man in San Mateo.In addition to the stimulus checks, Governor Newsom says license fees will be waived for restaurants, bars, barbers, and salons. Businesses will also be eligible for $5,000 to $25,000 grants."I think it will definitely help in some way," says Ling Pan who owns Revolution Hair Studio in San Mateo. But while many business owners are happy with the money they will soon be saving and possibly receiving, some are still upset over what has happened leading up to this."I think the whole rollout and trying to stimulate the economy and make up for mistakes has been really slip shot. They should have been that doing a lot a lot sooner, there's a lot of people that will never open up again and that's a shame," says Tom Collins who owns Moon's Family Sports Pub in San Mateo.Those we talked with also have many questions on why $600 checks aren't going to more people in need."I don't think the limitation of 30 and under is the right way to go. It's the adults paying the mortgage bills and they make more than $30,000 or paying their rent," said one man.Nguyen who works at Target and for her family's restaurant, is optimistic."At the end of the day I'm not happy with everything they're doing but at least people are getting help and I think that's the most important part. People are trying to survive and the government is doing something," says Nguyen.