How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California

Here's a step-by-step guide on what you need to do:
- Enter your first name, your last name, and your date of birth
- You will then need to provide a cell phone number or email.
- Create a 4-digit PIN to access your vaccine record.
- Verify your identity by checking the box and click the "submit" button.
You will then get a text or email with a link to your vaccine record.
Click on the link and enter that PIN you just created.
This will give you your vaccine record with a QR code.
This QR can now be scanned by local businesses that can verify it is your official record.
If your record is correct, you can take a screengrab of this record and keep it on your phone for future use.
If your record is incorrect or incomplete, click on the "Virtual Assistant," answer a couple of questions and upload a photo of the vaccine card you received when you got your shots.
It can take several weeks to update a record, so you may need to show both your paper vaccine card and your digital record as proof.
