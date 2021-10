How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California

Enter your first name, your last name, and your date of birth



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The state of California keeps a record of your coronavirus vaccination - that's how they know how many people have gotten their shots statewide. You can check your personal vaccine record by going to the California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record on your mobile phone or computer.Here's a step-by-step guide on what you need to do:You will then get a text or email with a link to your vaccine record.Click on the link and enter that PIN you just created.This will give you your vaccine record with a QR code.This QR can now be scanned by local businesses that can verify it is your official record.If your record is correct, you can take a screengrab of this record and keep it on your phone for future use.If your record is incorrect or incomplete, click on the "Virtual Assistant," answer a couple of questions and upload a photo of the vaccine card you received when you got your shots.It can take several weeks to update a record, so you may need to show both your paper vaccine card and your digital record as proof.