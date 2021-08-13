Coronavirus California

How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The state of California keeps a record of your coronavirus vaccination - that's how they know how many people have gotten their shots statewide. You can check your personal vaccine record by going to the California Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record on your mobile phone or computer.

Here's a step-by-step guide on what you need to do:

  • Enter your first name, your last name, and your date of birth

  • You will then need to provide a cell phone number or email.

  • Create a 4-digit PIN to access your vaccine record.

  • Verify your identity by checking the box and click the "submit" button.


You will then get a text or email with a link to your vaccine record.

Click on the link and enter that PIN you just created.

This will give you your vaccine record with a QR code.

RELATED: San Francisco issues vaccine mandate for indoor settings like bars, restaurants and gyms

This QR can now be scanned by local businesses that can verify it is your official record.

If your record is correct, you can take a screengrab of this record and keep it on your phone for future use.

If your record is incorrect or incomplete, click on the "Virtual Assistant," answer a couple of questions and upload a photo of the vaccine card you received when you got your shots.

It can take several weeks to update a record, so you may need to show both your paper vaccine card and your digital record as proof.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

