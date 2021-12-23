drought

Recent Bay Area rain good news for easing drought -- and there's more on the way over holidays

In Marin, for example, officials say reservoirs are now at 77 percent capacity compared to just 30 percent last summer.
By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is bracing for a series of wet holidays. All the rain is creating encouraging news for our drought situation.

Travis Steever is the last worker standing at Pronzini Christmas tree lot in Petaluma. He says rain and cold weather can't dampen holiday spirits this week.

"In general, people come to get trees regardless of the weather to make Christmas, Christmas," Steever said.

Kristen Miller was buying mistletoe before her holiday drive to Trinity County.

"It's going to be crazy! I'm leaving tomorrow at 4 a.m., it's going to be raining here and snowing there. I definitely have to drive safe in different road conditions," Miller said.

In downtown Petaluma, umbrellas were up, and shoppers were out. Deanna Pervis is looking forward to a wet holiday, the perfect gift.

"I know the state of California needs it so that's where I'm at. I'm happy it's raining, not too cold, it's wonderful," Pervis said.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Wednesday is the only opportunity for people trying to get the Lake Tahoe for the holiday weekend.



North Bay reservoirs are happy too.

Stafford Lake in Novato was dangerously low last summer. Today, it's dramatically higher.

Nicasio reservoir was looking bone dry last summer, and what a difference now. It's much higher.

"It's very welcome, where we were before the October rains compared to where we are now, a dramatic difference," said Marin Water Operations Director Paul Sellier.

Marin Water officials say reservoirs are now at 77 percent capacity compared to just 30 percent last summer, but say we're not out of the woods yet.

"One word of caution, it's a bit early to declare the drought over," Sellier added.

Sellier says water board members will be meeting in early January to reevaluate water restrictions and penalties for its customers.

