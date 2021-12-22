Weather

Series of storms to soak Bay Area through Christmas weekend

By and Noah Chipley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A series of storms is set to drench the Bay Area through the holiday weekend.

According to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the rain moves in Wednesday with intermittent light rain for most of the day.

Most areas will see up to a quarter inch of rain. It will be the most steady in higher elevations and near the coast.

Wednesday night, a stronger storm moves in. There could be lighting and small hail in some areas. "Not expecting a lot of damage out of a moderate storm, if any at all," said Nicco.

By Monday of next week, most areas will see an inch to three inches of rain. In the mountains, rain totals could be even higher.

Chances of rain continue on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when we could see a dusting of snow on our Bay Area mountains, according to Nicco.

The chance of rain lingers through Monday of next week.

