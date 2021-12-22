winter storm

Big storm to drop lots of snow around Lake Tahoe; driving not advised for holiday weekend

By and Noah Chipley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're planning to travel to Lake Tahoe for the Christmas holiday, act fast. A winter storm is bringing feet of snow and dangerous conditions to the Sierra Nevada.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says Wednesday is the best day to drive. After that conditions will quickly deteriorate. Traveling is not advised through Christmas Day. "Unless it's an emergency, I don't even think I would try to travel," said Nicco.

Multiple rounds of heavy snow are expected in the Sierra through the weekend. two to five feet in lower elevations. The highest peaks could see up to 10 feet of snow.

Nicco says drivers should be prepared for dangerous conditions and major delays. If you're going, plan to carry chains and extra supplies.

Better conditions are expected to return to the region early next week.

Despite a Tahoe winter storm, Bay Area travelers say they're willing to attempt the drive to be in the Sierras for Christmas.



