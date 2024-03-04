Snowfall totals: Here's just how much it snowed in Tahoe this weekend during extreme blizzard

While more snow is on the way, the Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

While more snow is on the way, the Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

While more snow is on the way, the Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

While more snow is on the way, the Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- People in the Lake Tahoe area are still digging out from a massive snowstorm that came through the Sierra this past weekend, dumping feet of snow. Here's just how much.

The Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

Some of the highest totals so far are Sugar Bowl (126" or 10.5') and Soda Springs (116" or 9.66')

The highest wind gust was at Palisade Tahoe Friday night at 190 mph.

A new Winter Storm Warning kicked in at 10 a.m. Monday and goes through 4 a.m. Wednesday. This storm is nowhere near as bad as the blizzard but could slow cleanup efforts.

There could be an additional 6" to 12" of snow above 4,000 ft. and the highest peaks could see up to two feet of fresh snow.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live