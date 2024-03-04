  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Snowfall totals: Here's just how much it snowed in Tahoe this weekend during extreme blizzard

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Monday, March 4, 2024
Here's just how much it snowed in Tahoe this weekend during blizzard
While more snow is on the way, the Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- People in the Lake Tahoe area are still digging out from a massive snowstorm that came through the Sierra this past weekend, dumping feet of snow. Here's just how much.

The Blizzard Warning is done in the Sierra and the latest 4-day snow totals show over 10 feet fell in some areas.

Some of the highest totals so far are Sugar Bowl (126" or 10.5') and Soda Springs (116" or 9.66')

The highest wind gust was at Palisade Tahoe Friday night at 190 mph.

A new Winter Storm Warning kicked in at 10 a.m. Monday and goes through 4 a.m. Wednesday. This storm is nowhere near as bad as the blizzard but could slow cleanup efforts.

There could be an additional 6" to 12" of snow above 4,000 ft. and the highest peaks could see up to two feet of fresh snow.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW