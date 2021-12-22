holiday travel

'Nerve-wracking': Bay Area travelers brace for incoming storms as they head out of town for holidays

Despite a Tahoe winter storm, Bay Area travelers say they're willing to attempt the drive to be in the Sierras for Christmas.
By Tim Johns
Holiday travelers brace for storms as they head out of town

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- With rain starting to come down across parts of the Bay Area, many local shoppers were busy Tuesday night getting last minute items before heading out of town.

At the Sports Basement in Novato, many people told us they were going to Lake Tahoe.

"I think it's really important as a family to be able to be outdoors and do something together that we can all do," said Isabelle Brennan.

While rain is forecasted to hit the Bay Area over the next week, in the Sierras, several feet of snow are expected.

RELATED: Christmas week snowstorm to blast Lake Tahoe, Sierra regions

But despite the weather conditions, travelers we talked to say they're determined to not let it ruin their holiday plans.

"It's a little nerve-wracking. We're not sure if we're going to be able to make it over," Brennan said.

Besides mother nature, the other concern top of mind was COVID.

"We'll stay pretty tightly in our home and not eat out probably, and ski but stay out of indoors as much as possible," said Christine Landers, who is also heading to Lake Tahoe with her family.

VIDEO: Holiday forecast: Wet weather coming to Bay Area this week
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking light to moderate rain across the Bay Area starting Tuesday night in his holiday week forecast.



While restrictions aren't as tight as they were last year, visitors to Lake Tahoe should still expect some basic guidelines, says Kevin Cooper, who runs a consulting firm for resorts in the Sierra Nevada.

"Expect to carry your vaccination card when you're going into the resort's restaurants and around the major ski resorts," Cooper said.

Given the weather, Cooper says he wouldn't be surprised if the roads to Tahoe close at some point over the coming days.

But he reminds everyone that even if you can't make it up now, there's always time in the future.

"This is going to set us up for January, into February. Don't push yourself to get up here," said Cooper.

