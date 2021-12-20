Christmas week snowstorm to blast Lake Tahoe, Sierra regions

Statewide snowpack average is "up to 98% of where we should be for this time of the year," Nicco said.
We've got a 5-day event, at least, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, all the way through Sunday evening at 4 p.m.
Above 5,000 feet we'll be measuring the snow in feet. 5-8 feet of snow on the peaks, and ridges up to 10 feet- that's 120 inches of snow.
Travel- difficult? Impossible? More than likely for a couple of days.
Near Donner Pass and Kirkwood to get up around 97 inches, 93 inches, respectively. South Lake Tahoe will be nearing seven feet of snow.
It's good Monday and will be good for the most part Tuesday. And it will progressively gets worse.
It's breezy and windy and that means the possibility of whiteout conditions and closed highways and interstates.
Snow chains?
You're absolutely going to need them through Sunday.
After today, waves of rain & mountain snow through Sunday. That's 6 consecutive days!
