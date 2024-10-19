TIMELINE: Red Flag Warning in effect through this evening

AccuWeather Forecast: High fire danger through this evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening for the Bay Area and Central Coast with the exception of coastal Marin, Monterey, and Sonoma counties.

Strong winds and low humidity continue to create dangerous fire conditions.

North winds are 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Relative humidity could be as low as 8%.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Wind Advisory lasted through 8 a.m. Saturday in the North Bay Mountains with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds relax Saturday afternoon, and the high fire danger is over.

