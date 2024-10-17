3,000+ Napa County PG&E customers could be impacted during public safety power shutoffs

More than 3,000 PG&E customers in Napa County could lose power starting Thursday during the public safety power shutoffs.

ANGWIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Wednesday night, our crew was in Angwin, California where hundreds of PG &E customers could lose power starting Thursday due to Public Safety Power Outages, or PSPS.

While Pacific Union College has generators on campus and for nearby businesses, students in area housing tell us they are likely to lose electricity.

"I got a text that it's going to be shutoff tomorrow there's like a four-hour gap. Then Saturday or Sunday. Once the power goes out that's it for my fridge," said Natalia Toral.

"Do you have a generator over there?" asked ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone.

"We're not allowed at Brookside," replied Toral.

The good news is that many folks told us they are used to these outages and now better prepared. That being said, not everyone is happy about them. One man told us off camera that he believes PG &E needs to do a better job keeping their equipment up-to-date and keeping their power lines away from trees. I spoke with one woman who told me they have an electric generator at her house - not quite as big - but it does the job.

"It will run our refrigerator, our lights, and we can charge some things on it but if I want to blow dry my hair in the morning, I need to unplug the refrigerator and plug in the blow drier because the blow drier uses a lot of wattage," said Angela Jeager.

"I never thought of the blow drier being so important," responded Stone.

"Oh yes, can't go to work without blow drying the hair," said Jeager.

PG &E says that Napa County could start seeing outages Thursday afternoon and that could last through at least Saturday.