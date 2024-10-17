TIMELINE: Red Flag Warning goes into effect late Thursday. Here's when highest fire danger will be

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Red Flag Warning begins Thursday night at 11 p.m. after gusty winds ramp up in the afternoon. Strong winds and low humidity are expected through Saturday afternoon.

The highest fire danger will be Friday morning 1 a.m. - 7 a.m. and Saturday morning 1 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Gusts in the Valley could be as high as 45 mph, and in our hills as high as 65 mph.

Humidity levels will be as low as 5%.

The Red Flag Warning will be in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday.

A Wind Advisory will also be in effect 11 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Saturday.

Winds relax Saturday afternoon, and the fire danger is over.

