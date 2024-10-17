TIMELINE: Red Flag Warning goes into effect late Thursday. Here's when highest fire danger will be

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Red Flag Warning begins Thursday night at 11 p.m. after gusty winds ramp up in the afternoon. Strong winds and low humidity are expected through Saturday afternoon.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Track power outages across California
The highest fire danger will be Friday morning 1 a.m. - 7 a.m. and Saturday morning 1 a.m. - 7 a.m.
Gusts in the Valley could be as high as 45 mph, and in our hills as high as 65 mph.
MORE: 3,000+ Napa County PG&E customers could be impacted during public safety power shutoffs
Humidity levels will be as low as 5%.
The Red Flag Warning will be in effect through 5 p.m. Saturday.
A Wind Advisory will also be in effect 11 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Saturday.
Winds relax Saturday afternoon, and the fire danger is over.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.